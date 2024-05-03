Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Posts Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of GEL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

