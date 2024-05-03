DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0458 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00094807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014039 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

