Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

