Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HSBC from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 164,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 125,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.