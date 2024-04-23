Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Visa by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $903,955,000 after purchasing an additional 999,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,174,000 after purchasing an additional 871,439 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE V opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.62. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $500.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

