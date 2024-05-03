Ultra Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $62.67 million and $1.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,199.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.47 or 0.00736511 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00055616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00103833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014193 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16381535 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,010,779.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

