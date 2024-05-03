UGI (NYSE:UGI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UGI has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 67.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after acquiring an additional 951,405 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in UGI by 309.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 888,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

