Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

DFAC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 691,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.