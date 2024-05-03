SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 2,331 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.