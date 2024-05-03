Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLIT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLIT

Harmonic Stock Down 1.3 %

HLIT stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 1,951,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 65.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.