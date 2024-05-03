Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,615,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,278,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Paramount Global by 40.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 24.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

