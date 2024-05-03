SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

BFEB stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.98. 4,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

