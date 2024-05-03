Summit Global Investments Acquires 3,348 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. 45,367,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,148,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

