SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8,083 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 2,823,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.