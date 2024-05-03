Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 138,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,230. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 70.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 313,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 518,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 470,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 109,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.