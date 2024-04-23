Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. 1,256,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,017. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

