TD Cowen Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $253.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $266.00 to $253.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.23.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.09. 1,072,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.32.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

