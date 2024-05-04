Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.54. 807,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $475,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

