Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 693 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.36. 1,121,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,296. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.03. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

