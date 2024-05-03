Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.76. 56,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,754. The firm has a market cap of $212.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
