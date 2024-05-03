MetFi Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One MetFi token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market capitalization of $161.09 million and $172,703.06 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 1.36305733 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $168,004.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

