Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.09. 4,581,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,929. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

