Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 3rd

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BMN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 5,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $25.59.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
