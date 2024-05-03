Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

