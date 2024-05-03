Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Plans $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

ARES stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.94. 1,085,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock valued at $199,049,946. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

