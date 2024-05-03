Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 807,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,345. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.