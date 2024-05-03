Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD) Announces $1.38 Interim Dividend

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share on Sunday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.
