14,347 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 132,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,283. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

