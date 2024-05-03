Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 822,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 357,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.7 %
WSFS stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 239,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,733. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $47.97.
WSFS Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.
WSFS Financial Profile
WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.
