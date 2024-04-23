Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,727 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

