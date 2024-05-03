Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 40,558 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,572,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after buying an additional 837,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,028,000 after buying an additional 404,821 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,859 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,471. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.