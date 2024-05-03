Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Biogen by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after buying an additional 307,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Biogen by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Biogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 28.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.92.

Biogen Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.51. 1,144,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

