Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at UBS Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $14.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 18,643,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,196,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,707,419.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $1,305,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,453,572.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,196,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,707,419.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,347 shares of company stock worth $100,594,226. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

