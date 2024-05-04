Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $58.12 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $58,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.88. 2,219,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

