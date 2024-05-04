Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.66. 10,999,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,168,643. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

