Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSA traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.76. The stock had a trading volume of 661,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,440. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.82 and its 200 day moving average is $275.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

