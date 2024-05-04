LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Raised to $77.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.22. 329,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,703. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

