Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.58 on Tuesday, hitting $507.70. 2,270,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.49 and a 200 day moving average of $479.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.