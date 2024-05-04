Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,774,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,027. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

