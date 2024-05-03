Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

HOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

HOPE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 796,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 298,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

