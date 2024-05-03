Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Telesat Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Telesat stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,403. Telesat has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telesat
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.