Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Telesat Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Telesat stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,403. Telesat has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

Telesat Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Telesat during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Telesat by 6,039.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000.

(Get Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.