PowerFleet’s (PWFL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 904,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.75.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 36.7% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

