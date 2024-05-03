Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.89.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 412,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,582 shares of company stock worth $1,141,849 and have sold 66,293 shares worth $5,104,822. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

