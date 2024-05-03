Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after buying an additional 718,735 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,272,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,190,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 14,917,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,871,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

