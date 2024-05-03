First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 526,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,797. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

