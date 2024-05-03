Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. 26,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,707. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $470.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $40,372.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

