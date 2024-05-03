Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0300 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Casper has a total market cap of $358.99 million and $7.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,575,720,090 coins and its circulating supply is 11,983,304,168 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,573,865,344 with 11,981,536,796 in circulation.

