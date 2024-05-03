Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRI stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $11,438,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $2,954,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $13,461,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

