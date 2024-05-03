aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

LIFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 258,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.27. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 105.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 413,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

