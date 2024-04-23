Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,525,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,528,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

